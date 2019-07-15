For the first time in recent memory, the 2019 XXL Freshman Class was met with a near-unanimous response of "sounds about right." Lined with Blueface, Comethazine, Tierra Whack, Dababy, Lil Mosey, Roddy Rich, YBN Cordae, YK Osiris, Rico Nasty, Gunna, and Megan Thee Stallion, the announcement has been followed up with the usual dose of freestyles. Most recent to step to the plate is Comethazine, connoisseur of munchies and the mind behind Bawskee 2. Today, Cometh spits a little under forty-seconds worth of acapella bars, an aperitif to his upcoming contribution to the cypher.

Image via HNHH

Off the bat, Meth brings a wide-eyed intensity, mean mugging the camera as he unleashes his lines. "Used to be hurt for the cash, now that I'm rich I can sit on my ass," he raps, "AK-47 mag, switch it from semi to full automatic / I got me a bitch she the baddest but she trying to leave me she don't like my habits." Though brief, Comethazine's offering is solid enough to pique interest, especially due to his odd yet memorable ending.

Do you think he's about to hold his own come cypher time? Check out the freestyle below, and keep an eye out for more XXL Freshman drops.