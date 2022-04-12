Comedy legend Gilbert Gottfried has died at the age of 67, his family revealed in a statement on Tuesday. He had been battling a "long illness."

The exact details of Gottfried's death remain unclear, but it had been reported in 2020 that he was suffering from heart issues.

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor."



Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

News of Gottfried's death was first reported by fellow comedian Jason Alexander, who wrote on Twitter, “Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family.”

Gottfried was a cast member on Saturday Night Live for 12 episodes from 1980 through 1981. He is also known for his shrill voice, which he used to play the parrot Iago in Disney's Aladdin, the Aflac duck, and many other iconic characters.

