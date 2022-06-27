Colin Kaepernick is returning to the NFL, but according to witness testimonies, his tryout last month with the Las Vegas Raiders was not a good sign of a comeback. Warren Sapp, who played for the Raiders as defensive lineman from 2004 to 2007, heard that the tryout did not go well at all, telling VladTV that people said it was "a disaster" and "one of the worst workouts ever."

The 49-year-old Hall of Famer did not reveal his sources from within the Las Vegas team, although he was surprised that no footage from the workout was leaked.

"I'm wondering how the hell this happened," Sapp said, "and the tape didn't get out, right?"



Warren Sapp - Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

The Raiders haven't said much about Kaepernick's tryout, and head coach Josh McDaniels did not get into specifics about the workout. The team's starting quarterback Derek Carr, however, recently said that he supports Kaepernick coming on the team.

These rumors add to recent criticism of Kaepernick sparked by comments from Antonio Brown. The 34-year-old's agent, Jeff Nalley, denied Sapp's claims to Pro Football Talk yesterday, claiming that the workout was a success and that Sapp "didn’t talk to the General Manager or the head coach."