Just a couple of weeks ago, Colin Kaepernick was able to work out with the Las Vegas Raiders. As many of you already know, he has been out of work since about 2016, and many have been wondering if he would ever get another chance. At his age, getting back into the NFL is not going to be very easy, however, it was revealed that the Raiders were pretty impressed by Kaepernick's showing.

Despite leaving a good impression on the team, Kaepernick has yet to receive a contract offer from the Raiders. There is no telling whether or not they will extend an offer to him, however, it is clear that the team's starting QB Derek Carr is pretty amped about the idea of having Kap on the roster.

During a press conference reposted by TMZ, Carr noted that he has been around Kap quite a bit and that he believes the QB is a great guy who is a joy to be around. Carr would be more than happy to have Kap as his backup, which should be all the front office needs to hear to offer him a minimum deal.

"I've enjoyed my time around him," Carr said. "I love him. Him and I would get along great. For us, I think he'd be great."

