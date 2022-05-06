Antonio Brown is one of the most outspoken players in the entire NFL. Of course, he has gotten himself into quite a bit of trouble over the years as he has said things that have pissed off a lot of people. In fact, Brown even likes to go after the high profile players such as Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, and now, Colin Kaepernick.

While appearing on Cigar Talk with Naji, AB had a lot of negative things to say about Kap. Essentially, AB does not believe that the former NFL star is much of an activist and he doesn't believe that he wants to return to the NFL either.

Elsa/Getty Images

“He took a deal,” Brown said. “We don’t feel sorry for you. You took the deal. F*** outta here. [...] Man, you on f***ing Nike, man. F*** outta here.” From there, Brown went on to say that Kap is a big sellout who doesn't actually do anything in the community. Simply put, Brown believes Kap just enjoys being a celebrity of sorts.

“All that is cap,” Brown said. “We ain’t respecting that, bro. You took the money, the commercials. We don’t see you outside. We don’t see him in the hood. He don’t do nothing. Like, we cool. But, nah, we ain’t even stan Kaepernick.”

Kap has received sympathy from fans, however, AB has not been given that same courtesy. With that in mind, one could jump to the conclusion that AB feels slighted.

