Colin Kaepernick has been fighting very hard to get back into the NFL. Unfortunately, very few teams have actually expressed interest in his services. Teams have pretended as if Kaepernick doesn't exist and this has led to numerous questions about whether or not Kap is good enough to play again. Some say he is still being blackballed while others simply believe he is not the QB he used to be especially since he is a lot older now.

This year in particular, Kaepernick seems to be taking his comeback hopes a lot more seriously. He has been seen working out quite a bit and he has been talking about how teams have contacted him. Now, it looks like Kap is about to get his biggest opportunity since 2016.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Netflix

According to TMZ, Kaepernick is now going to tryout with the Las Vegas Raiders. They are a team that could be a lot better in terms of backup quarterbacks and it also helps that owner Mark Davis gave Kap a vote of confidence just a few months ago. Davis said he would love to sign Colin and that if the coaching staff is down with the idea, he will make it happen immediately.

It remains to be seen whether or not Kap still has what it takes to play at the NFL level, however, this latest development is certainly good news for all of the Kaepernick fans out there.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from the football world.

Jaime Crawford/Getty Images

[Via]