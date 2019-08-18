In the wake of Jay-Z's deal with the NFL, Colin Kaepernick is showing support for his fellow NFL protestors. Although Kaepernick signed an NFL NDA which prevents him from speaking out against the NFL in return for his settlement check, he can still show support for social justice movements taking place within the NFL camp. The former NFL quarterback took to Instagram on Sunday (August 18) and posted a split-screen image of Eric Reid, Albert Wilson, and Kenny Stills, kneeling. For the caption, Kaepernick pushed his former colleagues to "stay strong." "My Brothers @e_reid35 @kstills @ithinkisee12 continue to fight for the people, even in the face of death threats," he wrote. "They have never moved past the people and continue to put their beliefs into action. Stay strong Brothers!!!"

The entire deal surrounding Jay-Z and the NFL is being held under a microscope. Some feel like Jay has sold out, while others believe Jay is making the right move. On one hand, Jay did lead a Superbowl boycott of sorts against the NFL after being asked to perform. On the other hand, how will the NFL ever become more progressive if we don't have someone in our corner working with them? Only time will tell how this NFL and Jay-Z partnership will turn out.