Colin Kaepernick is easily one of the most polarizing men in all of sports. When Kap kneeled for the National Anthem all those years ago, fans were split on how they felt about it. Some thought he was engaging in a noble cause, while others felt like he was disrespecting the United States of America. Eventually, Kaepernick found himself blackballed by the NFL, and he has yet to play an NFL game ever since.

Since that time, Kaepernick has been working on a ton of projects, including a new docuseries with Spike Lee. In fact, this docuseries led to a meeting of the minds last night as Kaepernick accompanied Lee to the New York Knicks game, where they both sat courtside together.



Rich Graessle/Getty Images

While Kaepernick got to hang out with a fun group of people last night, the post-game wasn't so fun for him. While walking out of Madison Square Garden, a man was waiting outside to heckle Kaepernick, as he told the QB that he was a "bum" who never knew how to throw the football. The video can be viewed via the link at the end of this article. As you will see, Kaepernick is able to ignore the man, although it's still a fairly annoying occurrence.

Unfortunately, for Kaepernick, this is an occurrence he knows all too well by now. Either way, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates related to this new Kaepernick x Spike Lee collaboration.

