Four years and one president later, Colin Kaepernick is still one of the most polarizing and notable NFL players in recent history. Some, like Tomi Lahren, are critical of Kaep to this day, but according to financial support from his core fans, he’s definitely doing something right.

In 2016, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback sent a shockwave through the league and the sports industry when he protested police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem. Essentially being blackballed from the NFL thereafter, Kaepernick’s journey from football player to activist has been a wild ride, and now fans and skeptics alike will get a deeper look at everything that he has gone through since then.

Colin Kaepernick Vs The World premieres Saturday, February 6, on Snapchat during Super Bowl Weekend. Produced by Complex, the eight-episode docuseries will be a vertically shot storytelling of Kaepernick’s early life, the initial protests in 2016, his ongoing trials with the NFL, and the nationwide protests against police brutality in 2020.

Kaepernick’s docuseries will be a part of the third season of Vs The World, following previous specials with Tekashi 6ix9ine and Connor McGregor. In order for viewers to watch Colin Kaepernick Vs The World as well as upcoming entries in the series, they will need to download the Snapchat app.

