Colin Kaepernick has been one of the most controversial figures in sports over the last few years. His anthem protests became a huge source of debate back in 2016 and some people are still mad at him for peacefully protesting racism. The NFL has seemingly blacklisted him from the league although Kaepernick has remained optimistic about coming back to the game.

With the NFL offseason on the horizon, Kaepernick is releasing a memoir about his life and everything he's gone through over the last little while. According to his Twitter account, the book will also come in audio form and will discuss some of his experiences prior to protesting. In a recent interview, Kaepernick expressed a strong desire to get back into the NFL.

“I learned early on that in fighting against systematic oppression, dehumanization and colonization, who controls the narrative shapes the reality of how the world views society. It controls who’s loved, who’s hated, who’s degraded and who’s celebrated," Kaepernick said according to USA Today’s Jarrett Bell. “My desire to play football is still there. I still train five days a week. I’m ready to go, I’m ready for a phone call, tryout, workout at any point in time. I’m still waiting on the owners and their partners to stop running from this situation. So I hope I get a call this offseason. I’ll be looking forward to it.”

For now, it remains to be seen whether or not a team takes a chance on him. While it may seem unlikely, there are certainly a few teams who could use him.