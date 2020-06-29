Juice WRLD passed away on December 8, 2019, leaving behind a growing and beloved musical catalog. And while he only had three official studio projects to his name in Goodbye And Good Riddance, WRLD On Drugs, and A Death Race For Love, Juice was widely recognized as one of the most talented and promising young artists in the game. Sadly, his life ended when he was only twenty-one, and the only music we'll receive from him now is of the posthumous variety.

With a new album set to arrive later this year, Cole Bennett took a moment to reflect on Juice's place in the current hip-hop landscape. As you might know, Bennett played an integral role in Juice's come-up, shooting the majority of his breakout videos, including his star-making "Lucid Dreams," "Robbery," "Bandit," and many more.

"Wish these big award shows would recognize juice..." he wrote last night, a clear allusion to the BET Awards, who did little to commemorate the fallen rap star. Of course, Juice's legacy is clearly recognized by his millions of fans, who continue to support his music and memory alike. Yet Bennett's point remains; given how much influence and impact these award ceremonies have on the mainstream audience, it would certainly feel like validation to have a segment dedicated to Juice WRLD, who was previously nominated for the Best New Artist BET Award in 2019.

Do you agree with Cole? Should more award shows start paying homage to Juice WRLD?