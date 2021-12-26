Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has crossed $100,000 in total fines from violating the NFL's COVID-19 protocol, according to ESPN. The 32-year-old has vocally criticized the COVID-19 vaccine as well as the NFL and NFLPA's protocols regarding the coronavirus.

The Bill announced that Beasley had tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and that they had placed him on their COVID-19 reserve list. Beasley earns $4.7 million in base salary under his current contract.



"Just to be clear COVID is not keeping me out of this game. The rules are," he wrote in a post on social media, Tuesday. "Vaxxed players are playing with Covid every week now because they don't test. One of my vaxxed teammates is in the hospital missing games. I'm sure he didn't get this same energy. Thank you for those who support. Everyone else, if you don't get what's happening then there is nothing anybody can do for you."

Beasley will miss the Bills' rematch with the New England Patriots on Sunday.

"Just checking in everybody. I'm still partying. Be back soon. Hate it or love it. Go Bills!" Beasley wrote on Instagram prior to Sunday's game.

