Coi Leray Pops Out With "Did It" Music Video

Coi Leray can do both in her "Did It" video.

Coi Leray has returned to share a new clip for her "Did It" track, plucked from the tracklisting of her EC2 project.

On "Did It," Coi glides through with her usual strut over the Fast Life Beats production to craft an addictive cut that is blessed with an equally inviting clip that finds Coi seamlessly flipping the switch, vacillating between her tomboy aesthetics to continuing the antics in an Ethika two-piece.

"Did It" is just a taste of the solid catalog that Coi has tucked under her belt thus far and for those just getting acquainted, it's an appropriate introduction to the exciting new upstart.

Get into "Did It" up top.