Coi Leray Flexes Her Luxury Lifestyle On "Fly Sh!t"

The ladies of Rap have invaded this New Music Friday (September 9), and Coi Leray is adding her name to the list. We haven't heard much from Coi in recent months, but that lull may seem more quiet considering the social media storms the rapper found her name entangled in. Whether she was fighting off trolls who came after her for having a collaboration with Nicki Minaj or having a family feud with her father Benzino online, it seemed as if Coi Leray couldn't avoid dust-ups.

However, she has repeatedly maintained that she didn't want issues with anyone and buckled down to focus on her career. This week, Coi returned with "Fly Sh!t," a track where she talked that talk about her bank account, jewelry, and all things related to living a life of luxury. It hits all of the topics that rappers love boasting about, showing Coi once again flexing her money-ain't-a-thang lifestyle.

Stream "Fly Sh!t" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Ridin' a foreign, my trunk in the front

Neck, wrist bussin', it's lit like a blunt

Shut down the mall, get whatever I want

Ten racks for a fit, only wear that sh*t once