After delivering her debut album earlier this year, 25-year-old Coi Leray took a break from dropping music to focus on sharing something her fans seem to love equally as much – thirst traps.

Throughout the summer, the Boston-born recording artist made headlines after getting her braces removed, sparking relationship rumours with B-Lovee, and posing in full beach bum mode for her followers, but now that we're headed into the fall, Coi looks to have switched her style up a bit, now following in the footsteps of Kanye West by rocking his new YZYGAP SHDZ.

Coi Leray attends the 2022 BET Awards -- Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"YZY SHDZ @yzy @yeezyxgap #YZYGAPSHDZ #YEEZYGAP," she wrote in the caption of her upload shared on Thursday (September 8), followed by a long string of Earth, heart, fire, and CL emojis.

For her photoshoot, Leray donned a pair of skin-tight leather black leggings, paired with knee-high boots, a tiny crop top, and several ponytails fastened throughout her hair.





The main photo on her Instagram carousel finds the "Anxiety" singer squatting with her back to the camera, showing off a peak at her behind. Others seem to be edits of the original, and in the final shot, the rap star put on a few more layers before striking a pose for the camera.

Kanye West's YZYGAP SHDZ have been taking over the internet as of late – even with all the controversy the 45-year-old has faced while battling with Adidas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YEEZY x GAP (@yeezyxgap)

Just a few weeks ago, the father of four linked up with Lil Uzi Vert to get matching tattoos and pose for photos in the unique sunglasses – check those out here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more streetwear news updates.