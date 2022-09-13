Coi Leray caused a stir at New York Fashion Week in September of 2021 while donning a nearly nude look from Moschino, and this year, the Trendsetter is continuing on her new-found tradition, meeting up with fellow rapper Saucy Santana to sport a bold look from Area.

On Monday (September 12), the Boston-born recording artist shared a video to her Instagram feed showing off just one of her NYFW 2022 looks – this one consisting of a ruffled pink bucket hat, a sparkly top displaying the brand's name, a petite black skirt, and the coolest part of all, her flower and silver-chain covered shoes that decorated her legs.

Coi Leray performs at Do The Model Experience NYFW -- Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

For his part, Santana sported a black and silver ensemble, consisting of dark tights worn beneath a black long-sleeve bodysuit and a blazer layered over his shoulders. The "Booty" hitmaker carried a quilted Chanel bag in his hands and donned strappy silver sandals on his feet.

The clip was soundtracked to Leray's latest single, "Fly Sh!t," and though it shows the pair having a great time, it doesn't reflect the other shenanigans they've gotten up to over the past few days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Trend Setter (@coileray)

On Sunday (September 11) both artists were recruited by The Model Experience (TME) to perform during their fashion-forward music festival, also delivering a DJ set from Shaun Ross. "We've done many shows in Los Angeles over the years, but we're beyond excited to tap into the New York Fashion Scene," founder Ashley Covarrubias said in a statement.

"New York is the Mecca when it comes to Fashion. Our show is different because it's inclusive and our talent pool is unmatched. Our designers will be showing everything from streetwear to couture. 800 Models are expected to hit the Runway. Most of the models we work with are unsigned, this is their big break," she continued.

Check out more of Coi Leray's NYFW looks below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more streetwear news updates.













[Via]