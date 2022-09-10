The shows at New York Fashion Week are in full swing, meaning some of the biggest artists, influencers, and celebrities in the industry today have been making their way to the Big Apple in their best garb.

Among the masses, three famous faces that have stood out with their style are Ciara, La La Anthony, and Lori Harvey, the first two having already attended several events together while dressed to the nines.

La La Anthony and Ciara attend the Revolve Gallery NYFW Presentation -- Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

As Hollywood Life reports, Ci and La's first stop was the annual Revolve party, for which the former gave off obvious The Matrix vibes, wearing a shiny black leather trench and matching thigh-high boots with her platinum blonde hair pulled into a bun on top of her head.

On the "1, 2 Step" singer's Instagram, she shared a clip of her and the Power actress holding hands as they strutted down the streets of New York together, Anthony sporting a yellow knit two-piece set, complete with rectangle shades and a pair of lace-up heels.

"Best Friend energy! Type a vibes we on #BetterThangs #NYFW," she captioned the clip, which also saw the duo change into different looks (though Ciara's was still all leather) for their night out on the town.

As for Harvey, she was photographed attending Fendi's runway show while wearing an oversized trench coat from the brand, styled by Elly Karamoh to look like a dress. The model brightened the look up with hot pink heels and a yellow handbag while wearing her black hair in a side-parted bob.

Check out photos from Lori's NYFW serves so far below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

Lori Harvey attends Fendi's 25th Anniversary of the Baguette -- Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Lori Harvey attends the Revolve Gallery NYFW Presentation -- Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Lori Harvey attends Harper's Bazaar Global Icons Party at NYFW -- Cindy Ord/Getty Images

