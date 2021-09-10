Coi Leray is one of the most talked-about artists right now, and she continues to provoke her fans (and haters) with the right content. As her star continues to elevate, the 24-year-old rapper made several appearances at New York Fashion Week, and she made sure to capture all of the attention.

The "No More Parties" artist has been documenting her time in New York, starting off with a Moschino-clad look, which was designed exclusively for Coi by Jeremy Scott. The outfit was seemingly made to get people talking, including a tiny hat on her head, a matching jacket and pants set, and a cut-out on the chest, which exposes Coi's breasts. She wore tape over her nipples, but that was the only measure she took to protect her dignity.



Jason Koerner/Getty Images

On Thursday night, Coi topped herself at the Laquan Smith show, where she made even less of an attempt to cover her nudity. The rapper wore a sheer orange top, which clearly showed her breasts and tattoos to the world, pairing the look with some chains, shiny red pants, and her signature braids.

The two nudity-filled looks have been celebrated by fashion lovers, and you can check them out below. Let us know what you think of Coi's NYFW outfits.