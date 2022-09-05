Young tennis star Coco Gauff said that she was channeling JT and Yung Miami of the City Girls after her win over Zhang Shuai in Round 4 of the 2022 US Open on Sunday. The 18-year-old was fielding questions from the press when she was asked about some of her gestures during the match.

“That was a City Girls’ ‘period,'” she explained. “It’s a City Girls summer. Period. That’s what it is. JT, Yung Miami, you don’t know? I got my long nails, it’s supposed to be like that. It’s feeding off the crowd.”



Vaughn Ridley / Getty Images

Gauff later elaborated on Twitter while responding to a fan: “lol you’re right… it wasn’t meant to come off any other way. I had a city girls song stuck in my head the whole match. So I was saying PERIODT in my head.”

The City Girls weren't the only artists to get a shout-out from Gauff during the event. When asked about being at the tournament, she admitted that the only “downside” was missing out on concerts by The Weeknd and Bad Bunny.

“There’s some downsides," she said. "You’re losing a lot every week, but the ups outweigh the bad. I guess the downside is I missed so many concerts at home. I missed The Weeknd, I miss Bad Bunny, I missed so many questions, so that’s the only downside.”

[Via]