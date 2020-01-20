Coco Gauff has repeated history as she returned to the Australia Open and issued out a win against Venus Williams just half a year after defeating the older Williams at Wimbledon.

"That was really difficult. She played really well," Gauff said post-match. "[...] I definitely was more confident this time. I think I was used to playing on big courts, so the crowd - I guess the size of the crowd didn't startle me as much as last time. Definitely, a bit more positive coming into this match.''

With her win, Gauff now becomes only the 4th woman in the past 30 years to win 6 or more major matches before turning 16.

Elsewhere in the tournament the favorites of Roger Federer, Noami Osaka, and Serena Williams all come out on top in their respective matches as Osaka took down the Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova while Williams defeated Russia's Anastasia Potapova. Federer claimed his victory by beating out Steve Johnson of the USA.

"Definitely, it was really tough for me trying to control my nerves," said Osaka of her win in round one. "I'm really glad I was able to finish it in two."