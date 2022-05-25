Coco Austin called out fans on social media who had criticized her decision to push her 6-year-old daughter, Chanel, in a stroller on Tuesday. The 43-year-old model labeled the hate “ridiculous.”

“Oh lord!! Really people? The world loves to criticize literary [sic] everything i do!” she wrote on Twitter, before referencing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine as well as the recent mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children and 2 adults dead.



She explained: “Isnt there a war & mass shootings going as we speak & you’d rather mess with my mothering? SMH."

The original post of herself with her husband, Ice-T, and their daughter was shared on Sunday.

“A stroll through the @atlantisbahamas shops,” Austin captioned the family photo. “Chanel is so over it unless theres something cool to see. Her face transitions instantly.”

Chanel was born on November 28, 2015. In the years since, Austin has also faced scrutiny for breastfeeding her daughter longer than many found socially acceptable.

“I always thought I wasn’t going to go on and on with this breastfeeding thing. I thought I would stop more like around 1," she admitted during an interview with E! News in 2021. "Then I loved it too much, and I’m like, ‘I feel like I’m wanted, like she wants me.’”

