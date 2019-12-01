This past year has been filled with sneaker collaborations and as we approach the end of 2019, Nike and Clot are looking to round out the year with a plethora of heat. The two recently came through on multiple Air Jordan 1 Mid colorways, one of which was silver, the other black. These two shoes contained patterns across a silky upper which is an aesthetic found on their recent blue Nike Air Force 1 Low collab. Now, Nike and Clot are back with yet another Air Force 1 Low collab except this time it's coming in black.

Based on the official images below, you can see the shoe is keeping the same patterned aesthetic as the blue model except for this time, the upper is covered in black silk. From there, the midsole is white while the outsole features a clean gum bottom. It's a clean look that creates a beautiful contrast to the blue model that recently came out.

So far, there is no release date for these but many sneakerheads are anticipating a drop quite soon. Be on the lookout for these and stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Also, let us know in the comments what you think of these. Are they a must-cop or a skip?