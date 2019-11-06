Nike loves to do collaborations and when they find a brand they like, they typically stick with them throughout multiple different models, silhouettes, and colorways. One of Nike's favorite collaborators is CLOT who has helped them put out a plethora of great shoes over the years. The next sneaker on their collaboration list is none other than the classic Nike Air Force 1 Low which is a staple of the Beaverton brand.

There have been some teasers of this collaboration but recently, the official photos were revealed and they are pretty spectacular. As you can see, the upper is covered in a blue silky material that comes complete with printed designs. From there, the shoe has a white midsole and gum outsole which creates a nice little bit of contrast with the flashy upper. With blue laces on the tongue, the entire look is completed to perfection and once again, Clot has knocked it out of the park.

According to Sole Collector, these will be dropping on Monday, November 11th for $250 USD so be on the lookout for these in the near future.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike