Nike and Jordan Brand have always had their favorites when it comes to sneaker collaborations and Clot is one of them. Edison Chen's signature brand has been working with Nike for years now and they always bring the heat. Sneakerheads are always anticipating new sneakers from Clot and when the brand is mentioned in the same breath as the Air Jordan 1, people take notice.

Just last month, Clot and Jordan Brand unveiled a silver Jordan 1 Mid which featured a silky silver patterned upper. Now, they are coming through with similar patterns and materials except this time, the entire shoe is going to be black. According to Sole Collector, the shoe will be released through Dover Street Market who recently unveiled some detailed photos of the sneaker. As you can see, the entire silhouette is black with a cool little pin near the bottom of the laces. It's a look that brings something new to the table and if you're a fan of either Clot or the Jordan 1 Mid, these are a must-cop.

These will be released on Friday, November 29th with no price attached to them just yet. Let us know in the comments below whether or not you plan on copping.

Image via Dover Street Market

