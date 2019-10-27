If you're a big fan of the Air Jordan 1 and all of its different variations, then November and December are going to be great months for you. Jordan Brand announced just last week that they were coming out with the "Fearless Ones" pack which would feature a wide range of collaborations and colorways for their most infamous silhouette, the aforementioned AJ1. Official images of some of these collabs have made their way to the internet and the next one on the docket is this offering from CLOT.

CLOT has collaborated a ton with Nike and Jordan Brand in the past few years so this latest partnership shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. As you can see from the images below, the shoe is covered in a silky silver upper with a nice stitched pattern all the way throughout. Black and red highlights make their way onto the shoe to add a nice bit of contrast which will certainly go over nicely with sneakerheads looking for something clean yet standout.

According to Sneaker News, these are dropping on Saturday, December 7th for $140 USD. Let us know in the comments if you'll be copping.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike