Jordan Brand is going crazy with the 1s this year.
It seems like every single week we have a new Air Jordan 1 model to report on and it's not hard to understand why. The Jordan 1 is the most classic and iconic shoe in the Jordan Brand library which means there are always sneakerheads looking for new colorways. This year, Jordan Brand has provided consumers with a plethora of Air Jordan 1 colorways and before the year is over, they're going to be dropping a plethora more.
Today, Jordan Brand unveiled its "Fearless Ones" collection which features a whole slew of Air Jordan 1 High, Mid, and Low colorways. Amongst the models here are some fresh collaborations, new takes on old classics, and even some new technology in the form of FlyEase. There are a ton of models to choose from here so if you're a consumer in need of a new Air Jordan 1, you're in luck.
According to Sole Collector, these models are all slated for the Holiday season although specific release dates have not been revealed. Stay tuned for updates on this collection as we will be sure to bring them to you.