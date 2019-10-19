It seems like every single week we have a new Air Jordan 1 model to report on and it's not hard to understand why. The Jordan 1 is the most classic and iconic shoe in the Jordan Brand library which means there are always sneakerheads looking for new colorways. This year, Jordan Brand has provided consumers with a plethora of Air Jordan 1 colorways and before the year is over, they're going to be dropping a plethora more.

Today, Jordan Brand unveiled its "Fearless Ones" collection which features a whole slew of Air Jordan 1 High, Mid, and Low colorways. Amongst the models here are some fresh collaborations, new takes on old classics, and even some new technology in the form of FlyEase. There are a ton of models to choose from here so if you're a consumer in need of a new Air Jordan 1, you're in luck.

According to Sole Collector, these models are all slated for the Holiday season although specific release dates have not been revealed. Stay tuned for updates on this collection as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Air Jordan 1 High OG Fearless. Image via Nike News

Air Jordan 1 High Zoom Fearless. Image via Nike News

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Shattered Backboard 3.0." Image via Nike News

Women's Air Jordan 1 High OG Fearless. Image via Nike News

Maison Chateau x Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Fearless. Image via Nike News

Blue the Great x Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Fearless. Image via Nike News

Melody Ehsani x Air Jordan 1 Mid. Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Hi Flyease. Image via Nike

Ghetto Gastro x Air Jordan 1 React Fearless. Image via Nike

Air Jordan 1 Retro High "Bloodline." Image via Nike News

CLOT x Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Fearless. Image via Nike News

Air Jordan 1 Retro Mid "Come Fly With Me." Image via Nike News