10 former NFL players, including former Washington Redskins and Denver Broncos running back Clinton Portis, have been charged with defrauding an NFL health care program of nearly $4 million, according to reports.

The indictment alleges that the players submitted bogus claims to the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan, seeking reimbursement for medical equipment such as "hyperbaric oxygen chambers, ultrasound machines designed for use by a doctor's office to conduct women's health examinations, and electromagnetic therapy devices designed for use on horses."

According to reports, the 10 players fabricated documents and received "kickbacks" and bribes up to $10,000 to submit false claims on behalf of other players.

In addition to Portis, the defendants include:

Robert McCune, a former linebacker with the Redskins John Eubanks, a former cornerback with the Redskins Tamarick Vanover, a former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Ceandris "C.C." Brown, a former Houston Texans safety James Butler, a former New York Giants and St. Louis Rams safety Fredrick Bennett, a former Houston Texans defensive back Etric Pruitt, a former defensive back for the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks Carlos Rogers, a former Redskins and San Francisco 49ers cornerback and Correll Buckhalter, a former Philadelphia Eagles running back

Longtime New Orleans Saints wide receiver Joe Horn and former Chargers WR Reche Caldwell are also expected to be charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud, according to a news release (H/T Washington Post).