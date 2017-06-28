Clinton Portis
- SportsClinton Portis' Prison Sentence In NFL Fraud Case RevealedPortis recently pled guilty to defrauding the NFL's healthcare plan.By Alexander Cole
- SportsClinton Portis Among NFL Players Charged In Health Care ScamPortis & other former NFL players accused in $4M scheme.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsClinton Portis On Landon Collins Possibly Wearing Sean Taylor's #21: "F*ck No""Fuck no. I don’t ever want to see nobody else in it."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsClinton Portis, Santana Moss Admit To Sipping Hennessy Before GamesPortis and Moss open up about their time with the Redskins.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsClinton Portis Plotted To Murder The Man Who Blew His Fortune“It wasn’t no beat up,” Portis says. “It was kill.”By Kyle Rooney