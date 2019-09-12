The NFL received frightening news when the league was alerted that Chris Smith, a defensive end for the Cleveland Browns, was involved in a devastating car crash on Wednesday morning. The panic turned to sorrow as they learned that Smith's girlfriend, Petara Cordero, was also in the vehicle but died as a result of an unfortunate turn of events.

According to reports, Smith was behind the wheel of his Lamborghini with Cordero as his passenger when one of the tires blew out while on the I-90 in Cleveland. The luxury vehicle swerved on the road and stopped after hitting the median. The couple was uninjured in the accident, but when Cordero got out of the Lamborghini, she was run down by a Mazda while she stood on the shoulder of the highway. Cleveland's News 5 reports that Smith nor Cordero were impaired, but the woman who struck and killed Cordero admitted to drinking. Toxicology reports are pending.

The couple recently celebrated the arrival of their daughter, Haven Harris Smith, who was just born a few weeks ago. Smith shared a photo of Petara in the hospital holding their newborn on August 27, and in the caption he wrote, "I’m so thankful to have another beautiful gift in this world my daughter Haven Harris Smith. You are such a blessing to me and your mother!! Love you Petara and Baby Haven."

“Words cannot describe the sorrow we feel for Chris following the loss of his girlfriend, Petara," Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement about the tragedy. “Our entire organization mourns with Chris, his family and the Cordero family. We will do everything possible to offer them our support, comfort and any resources in this most difficult time.”