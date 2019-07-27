A woman from Oregon was arrested over the weekend in what the Sherriff's office has called "the weirdest DUI of the weekend." Allegedly, 23-year-old Elianna Aguilar-Aguilar pulled up to a Taco Bell over the weekend, while drunk, when she poured liquor into the mouth of an employee while still in the car. The thing is, she did it in front of a police officer. "ELIANNA AGUILAR-AGUILAR, 23, of Cornelius, rolls through a Taco Bell drive-thru RIGHT IN FRONT OF A SHERIFF'F OFFICE SERGEANT and then reaches through the open drive-thru window and pours alcohol into the employee’s mouth WHILE STILL IN HER CAR," reads a statement on the Washington County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Aguilar later admitted to being under the influence of alcohol and cannabis which prompted some more social media commentary from the Sheriff's Office Twitter page. “Don’t roll through a Taco Bell right in front of a Sergeant and reach through the open drive-thru window and pour alcohol into the employee’s mouth while still in your car," the tweet reads.

Upon inspecting her vehicle, police found a bottle of Hennessy. Her blood alcohol content level was at 0.12 when she was arrested which is higher than the 0.08 limit.

"While some of these stories may draw a smile, all of them put the public at risk and all of them are avoidable. Thankfully no one was seriously hurt or killed!" The Sheriff's Office tweeted later on.