City Girls fan celebrated when it was announced back in October that JT had been released from prison, after serving a little over twelve months for credit card fraud. However, there was another step in the process towards JT being freed from custody. Until this past Saturday (Mar. 7), the Miami rapper was forced to stay in the RRM Atlanta halfway house.

Hours after her release from federal custody, the 27-year-old took to Twitter to express her gratitude for being able to enjoy the simple privilege of her own bed. She posted a screenshot of her camera roll, which showed a bunch of selfies in which she looks delighted to be snuggled up on a comfy mattress. "Woke up in my own bed for the first time in 2 years! Happppppyyyyy," she wrote.

While JT gets to enjoy the comfort of her own home, according to legal documents read by TMZ, she will still be on probation for a year. The terms of her supervised release reportedly require her to perform 200 hours of community service.

The same day as JT was released from prison, she dropped a "First Day Out" track, as customary in hip hop. While JT has apparently been going hard working on new music, City Girls haven't put out much recently. They shared "You Tried It" back in November. Now that JT has more freedom, the duo will likely kick things into high gear.