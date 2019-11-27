City Girls Are Back On The Scene With "You Tried It"

Megan Thee Stallion may have ushered in the Hot Girl Summer trend, but the City Girls are staking their claim on the Winter season. Yung Miami held things down while her City Girls partner JT was behind bars, but now that JT has been released, things are moving swiftly on the City Girls front. The Quality Control duo has stated that their forthcoming album is slated for a Spring release and they've returned as a whole unit with their new single "You Tried It."

The pair recently showed up together on Ciara's track "Melanin" featuring Lupita Nyong'o, Lala Anthony, and Ester Dean, but on "You Tried It" we find the City Girls standing on their own. The track follows in the footsteps of their other songs that fans have grown to love from the duo, and it's not farfetched to think that this one will soon be a hit.

On the track, Yung Miami and JT seem to be singing to a woman about her man and how they've been able to finesse him. Check it out and let us know if you're jammin' to this one.

Quotable Lyrics

Jet black lace wig long and it's curly

Calling up Barbara, b*tch this Shirley

We sharin' that n*gga sis Don't be salty

I like the way he ate that ass

Tell that n*gga call me