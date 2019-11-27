mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

City Girls Are Back On The Scene With "You Tried It"

Erika Marie
November 27, 2019 00:44
1 View
00
0
CoverCover

You Tried It
City Girls

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

JT's out of jail and the City Girls are looking to take over.


Megan Thee Stallion may have ushered in the Hot Girl Summer trend, but the City Girls are staking their claim on the Winter season. Yung Miami held things down while her City Girls partner JT was behind bars, but now that JT has been released, things are moving swiftly on the City Girls front. The Quality Control duo has stated that their forthcoming album is slated for a Spring release and they've returned as a whole unit with their new single "You Tried It."

The pair recently showed up together on Ciara's track "Melanin" featuring Lupita Nyong'o, Lala Anthony, and Ester Dean, but on "You Tried It" we find the City Girls standing on their own. The track follows in the footsteps of their other songs that fans have grown to love from the duo, and it's not farfetched to think that this one will soon be a hit. 

On the track, Yung Miami and JT seem to be singing to a woman about her man and how they've been able to finesse him. Check it out and let us know if you're jammin' to this one.

Quotable Lyrics

Jet black lace wig long and it's curly
Calling up Barbara, b*tch this Shirley
We sharin' that n*gga sis Don't be salty
I like the way he ate that ass
Tell that n*gga call me

City Girls
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  1
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
City Girls
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS City Girls Are Back On The Scene With "You Tried It"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject