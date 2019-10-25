Almost all of Ciara's releases are straight bangers and we now know her children had a hand in the final word of each song since the singer's recent visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Ellen is away on a hiatus of sorts which means guest host Justin Hartley was the one to discuss how Ciara asks her kids to listen to her tracks before any of her fans.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

“They let me know if something is right or if it’s not. And they are, like, 10 for 10 with their reaction. The way you kind of know, the songs have to have the ABC element," she explained, as seen in the clip below. “So when they hear a song, and they can sing it back within the next few hours or right after hearing it, you know you’re onto something right. And that’s how they were with songs like ‘Level Up’.”

Just last month Ciara's debut album Goodies turned 15-years-old. ”Having sold 5 million copies worldwide, my dream came true in every way with my debut," she said in an anniversary post. "I am so thankful for my musical journey and growth as an artist but also so humbled by your continued support!"