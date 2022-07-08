mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ciara Taps Hip Hop Collective Coast Contra For "Jump" Single

Erika Marie
July 08, 2022 00:42
Jump
Ciara Feat. Coast Contra

The singer returns with a dance jam that features a look from the California-based Rap group.


Fresh off of doting on her husband Russell Wilson for their sixth wedding anniversary, Ciara is delivering new music. The R&B-Pop icon has been storming the airwaves for decades and in recent years, CiCi has been ushering in a new season. She has partnered with Wilson for several foundations and charitable efforts, as well as making business moves with her own label. On Friday (July 8), Ciara is back with her new single "Jump," and it hosts a look from Coast Contra.

We previously wrote about the Los Angeles Hip Hop collective releasing their acclaimed "Never Freestyle" to DSPs after the track went viral on social media. They also recently graced the Tonight Show stage and after receiving co-signs from respected veteran emcees, Contra has added their voices to a track that is poised to be Ciara's next hit.

Let us know what you think of Ciara and Coast Contra's uptempo collaboration, "Jump."

Quotable Lyrics

If you want it, I got all the flavors you need
Get up on it, come apply that pressure on me
You've been waiting, saying what you gon' do, we gon' see
That's right, we gon' see what it do, ah, ah
Tell me something, you came all this way, slow down
Boy, stop frontin', right now ain't the time to back down 

Ciara Coast Contra
