A couple of weeks back, Ciara announced her acceptance into Harvard's business school. The mother of two was accepted into the Ivy League’s Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports program. Admittance into the program is based on "a selective process based on your professional achievement and organizational responsibilities."

The time has finally come for the "So What" singer to pack her bags and head to class and she's feeling all kinds of grateful for the opportunity. Ciara shared a gallery of images on Instagram that sees her seated in class, posing with her professor and taking selfies in her Harvard merchandise.

"My College Dream Has Come True and I’ll cherish this moment forever! What a surreal feeling walking to class everyday, interacting with my classmates, diving into case studies, exploring @Harvard campus and Cambridge! Never stop dreaming. Never stop believing!" she captioned the images.

"I always dreamt of going to college, but by God’s grace, my music career took me on a path that I’m so thankful for. This week I got accepted into Harvard! Words cannot describe my excitement! Thank you @anitaelberse for a once in a lifetime opportunity to attend @Harvard BEMS," Ciara wrote at the time of her acceptance.