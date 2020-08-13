Ciara Shares Black Excellence Visual To "Rooted" Single Ft. Ester Dean

In her new single with Ester Dean, Ciara wanted to celebrate Black excellence. The R&B singer shared "Rooted" along with a music video that features a very pregnant Ciara showing off her bare belly while rocking an afro. The visual is littered with Black imagery that some may consider to be "ghetto" or "aggressive," but Ciara and Ester's message is that from skin tone to hair textures to spirituality to talent, Black people are just as beautiful as anyone else and should continue their quest in being "rooted."

The conclusion of the music video ends with text that reads: "To all my young Rosa's and Young Luther's keep marching. Don't stop fighting for what you believe in. To all my Black queens and kings, continue to plant and spread seeds of love, hope and pride in your tribe. Everything you need to survive and thrive is rooted in you. Stay rooted." Check it out and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

All my songs come with melanin

Got the heart, got the soul like Harriett

A queen since she born, that was evident

That's evidence, of black excellence

I can tell a good dog when I'm pettin' 'em

Know that if I have the strap, he protectin' 'em

Mother of a child and God I invest in 'em

Nutritionin', brown milkin' em (Brown milkin' 'em)