Congratulations are in order as Ciara has given birth to her beautiful baby boy.

"Happy Birthday WIN," wrote the pop star on Instagram, revealing the name of her newborn son. "Mommy & Daddy Love You! Win Harrison Wilson 7.23.2020."

In the video, Ciara lays in a hospital bed with her baby boy in her arms, singing "Happy Birthday" to him. He remains silent throughout the entire clip. It looks like CiCi's little boy is a quiet one!

For the last few days, Ciara has been sharing tons of photos of her growing baby bump, leading up to the birth of baby Win. She looked like she was getting close but her due date was unclear.

Recently, Russell Wilson, Ciara's husband, spoke out about his concerns playing football this year as details have been breaking about the upcoming season. He stated that he wasn't too comfortable playing with COVID-19 and his pregnant wife at home. Now, things have changed as he's got a little one to protect.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Send love to Ciara and Russell Wilson as they take care of their adorable little boy, Win! They've been married since 2016 and have two kids, one from CiCi's previous relationship with Future. Congrats to these two lovebirds.