Ciara recently opened up to PEOPLE about her health and fitness routine in comparison to the start of her career. The 33-year-old mother of two told the publication that she's 20 pounds lighter than when her 2004 hit "Goodies" dropped and its all thanks to her realization on meal control.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“When I first started in my career, I weighed 20 pounds more than I weigh now,” she explained. “That was the first time I got introduced to eating five small meals a day to impact my workout. When you’re eating small meals, your body starts to function like a well-oiled machine.”

Among her variety of workouts, Ciara stressed the importance of staying hydrated, something she says has contributed to her overall health. “It’s amazing how you can work out hard all day, but if you don’t eat right you won’t see the results you want to see and if you don’t drink that water you won’t get the results as fast as you want to get them,” Ciara added, detailing how she drinks “a gallon and a half a day.”



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The "Body Party" singer further explained how her "daily commitment" to health doesn't mean going to the gym every day but rather maintaining a consistency that makes working out become easier. “That’s game-changing on the body and the mind. I feel like I can conquer the world on the days I work out, and it’s very rewarding.”