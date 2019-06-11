Ciara has been levelling up all year long, dropping her new album a few weeks ago and enjoying her marriage and children with the love of her life Russell Wilson. Her husband just inked a new deal, making him the highest-paid player in the NFL, and Ciara has every reason in the world to be happy. She recently appeared on Jada Pinkett's Red Table Talk, speaking about her relationship with Future and how she knew it was time to exit that situation. After making such an important change in her life, she's now switching things up in another way, saying goodbye to her long locks and debuting a new hairstyle last night.

As reported by Daily Mail, Ciara was in New York last night where she was honoured with the Style Icon award at the ACE Awards. Instead of the long braids that she had been rocking the week prior though, the singer drastically altered her appearance by chopping off more than a few inches of hair, showing off her new pixie cut. As always, CiCi looked stunning as ever in a crop top and an all-black outfit.

What do you make of Ciara's new look? Do you prefer her with short or long hair? Peep the photos below.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images