"1, 2, Step" hitmaker Ciara has never been one to shy away from sprinkling thirst traps for her fans across her Instagram feed, and this weekend was no exception. On Sunday (July 17), the mother of three shared a snapshot that finds her looking back at the camera while cooly sitting in a Nicki Minaj-inspired squat, flexing her behind for her 32.4M followers.

In the caption, Ci referenced the lyrics to her latest release – a twerk-worthy anthem called "Jump" – writing, "Now stop..Let it breathe..Get low to ya knees..Aye."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

La La Anthony dropped by the comment section to hype her good friend up, and countless fans followed suit. "Whew Russ, I understand," one user wrote, bringing the starlet's NFL player husband into the conversation.

"Oh okay sis, on a Sunday! #blessed," and "How is anyone supposed to look at this shot and remember to breathe at the same time?!" others added.

For the photo, Ciara switched up the long dark locks that she's been rocking as of late, showing out in a bright red curly style with her face completely glammed up. Her wrists were covered in gold bangles and the towering heels on her feet prove that she wasn't coming to play.





As Daily Mail notes, the 36-year-old revealed back in May that she's completed her eighth studio album, following 2019's Beauty Marks.

Though we've received an accompanying music video for "Jump," it remains unclear exactly when Ciara will be dropping, or what her project will be titled – tap back in with HNHH later for any updates.

