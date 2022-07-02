Ciara is making her presence felt ahead of the arrival of her first single in two years. For weeks now, she's been teasing "Jump" – a twerk-worthy dance track that had the mother of three shaking her booty out the sunroof of a Ford Bronco in a gas station parking lot last month – and now, we finally have the release date.

In an Instagram post shared to her feed earlier this week, Ci revealed that the song will arrive on DSPs next Friday, July 8th while also showing off the cover art.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

For her photo shoot, the "1, 2, Step" hitmaker donned a bodysuit made entirely of Air Jordan 4's also pulling a pair of the signature sneakers on her feet (paired with high white crew socks, of course).

As noted by Page Six, the creative outfit came from the mind of designer Cierra Boyd of Frisk Me Good, who's previously created similar outfits for famous faces like Cardi B, Kat Graham, and Kim Petras, just to name a few.





Elsewhere on her feed, Ciara shared a playful video that shows her transitioning from a white bathrobe into her customized Jordan jumper, likely filmed at the cover art shoot.

View this post on Instagram

In other news, we recently shared a story about Ciara making the decision to ask her label to hand over her masters after they didn't believe her 2019 single, "Level Up" would be successful (boy, were they wrong) – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH next Friday to stream Ciara's "Jump" single.

