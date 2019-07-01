Chronixx Celebrates Fifth Year Of "Dread & Terrible" With Deluxe Edition

This weekend, Reggae star Chronixx returned with a reissue of his Dread & Terrible project, celebrating the effort's fifth anniversary and commemorating one of the genre's most influential projects to date.

While the project still boasts classics such as "Here Comes Trouble," "Spirulina," and "Capture Land," the new tracklisting also comes outfitted with bonus cuts such as "Jah Is here," a previously-unreleased song originally crafted for the first Dread & Terrible project, failing to make it in time for production.

"[Musically] I was at a crossroads where I could’ve said ‘I want to be this artist or that type of artist'," Chronixx reflects of the project. "I think choosing to go this path and represent something that could benefit a lot of people positively was the main experience I [had]."

Listen to Dread & Terrible.