American Ultra director Max Landis was recently accused of sexual and emotional abuse by eight women who came forward to The Daily Beast with stories on how the screenwriter threatened them and belittled them. One woman by the name of Ani Baker detailed a time Max snapped on her and threatened to take her life.

“He turned around and he put his hands around my throat and he got very close to my face,” Ani told the publication. “He said, ‘I will fucking kill you. Do you understand what I’m saying? I will fucking kill you.’”



Now someone who knows Max on a professional level, Josh Trank (who directed Fantastic Four and Chronicle) has come forward to state that he believes every claim against Max.

"I 100% believe every word of this article about Max," Josh wrote on Twitter. "I banned him from visiting principal photography of Chronicle, and I haven't spoken to him since 2012. To read about the terror he's inflicted on so many women since then makes me sick to my stomach. Heartbroken beyond measure."

While it's unclear just why Josh banned Max from the set, it's clear he's standing by the women and believing all accounts.