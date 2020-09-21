Christian McCaffrey has consistently been one of the best offensive players in the league over the last couple of years. As a running back for the Carolina Panthers, he is a dual-threat who can run the ball with ease, while also contributing to a team's aerial attack. For now, the Panthers are in the midst of an experimentation period and McCaffrey was thought to be the man at the head of all of it.

Unfortunately for the Panthers, McCaffrey went down with a high ankle sprain yesterday while playing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McCaffrey is the type of player you never want to have miss time, but now, that's exactly what is about to happen. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, McCaffrey is set to miss 4 to 6 weeks although based on his comments, he's ready to come back sooner rather than later.

That’s a challenge to me,” McCaffrey said. “And I'm gonna attack it, like I attack anything else."

Overall, it was a bad weekend for football injuries as numerous big-name players went down with some form of setback. Moving forward, numerous teams will have to adjust, which will ultimately shape the league's playoff picture as we progress through the season.