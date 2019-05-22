Chrissy Teigan Talks Daughter Luna's Debut On SNL And Meeting DJ Khaled

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter Luna Simone Stephens made her debut on Saturday Night Live this past Saturday, and proved that she takes after both of her parents in that she was born with star quality. The little star appeared on the show the same evening that Legend performed alongside DJ Khaled as the musical guest for the show's season 44 finale. Teigen posted a few photos on Instagram of the adorable Luna walking down the famous stairs and repeating into a microphone, "Live from New York it's Saturday night."

In an interview with E! News, Tiegan gushed over her little girl, "she has no idea what an incredible dream that is for so many people. She just nailed those stairs. When she landed, she clapped her hands and was like 'Yeah!'" The model and mama called the show "iconic" and "incredible" and really loved having the opportunity to be there.

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images Teigen joins DJ Khaled in New York for Pepsi's unofficial start to summer with their #Summergram on Instagram, and she shared her excitement over meeting the award-winning rapper and producer, "I'm just so excited to meet him," she told E! News at the event. "We've met in passing but never really met him. Hopefully he likes me." The two crossed paths at SNL over the weekend, and the "I'm the One" artist said the experience was "a dream come true and a check off my bucket list."