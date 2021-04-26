Chris Weidman suffered an extremely gruesome injury on Saturday night as he broke his leg while going to kick Uriah Hall. His leg completely snapped in half and it had the whole arena worried about his condition. Hall sent him some immediate well wishes and ever since the injury, Weidman has been in the hospital, where he had to undergo surgery.

Taking to Instagram, Weidman's wife Marivi confirmed that the surgery was successful although this whole process has been the worst experience of their lives. It's clear that Marivi was worried about her husband's well-being although she did make sure to mention that the UFC has been very supportive ever since Saturday night.

Alex Menendez/Getty Images

“Well that was horrible,” Weidman said. “Freak things happen in life and plans get crushed. It’s been a lonnnggg day but so happy to finally see this man of mine post surgery. Everything went well thank you Lord! My heart breaks for my husband because I know the work and dedication that he puts into his training everyday and the great man that he is, so I only want the best for him. While this absolutely sucks in the moment and for some weeks to come, we are completely overwhelmed by the love and support we have far and wide and are very aware how blessed we are. All of that overpowers the awfulness of this situation.”

There is no telling whether or not Weidman will want to come back following the injury as it is quite traumatic. It could be a whole year before he is cleared to fight again, and by then, there is no telling what could happen.

You can see Marivi's full post, below.