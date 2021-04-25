Just moments into his matchup against Uriah Hall, Chris Weidman suffered a gruesome open fracture on his leg with the bone appearing to be protruding. Fans immediately compared the event to a similar injury suffered by Anderson Silva.

The brutal injury resulted in the end of the match and a TKO win for Hall. Weidman was carried out of the octagon on a stretcher.

“I’ve got nothing but respect for Chris Weidman,” Hall told Joe Rogan after the fight. “He’s truly one of the best. It is a crazy story that he was the first man I fought that defeated me, that introduced me to fear. … I wanted to put on a great performance. I feel so bad for him. I hope he’s OK. I wish the family well. It’s the sucky part of this sport. … I hope he recovers.”



Coincidently, Weidman beat Silva in his first defense of the UFC middleweight title back in 2013 after Silva suffered a remarkably similar injury. It was considered one of the most gruesome injuries in sports history.

Later in the night, Kamaru Usman will fight Jorge Masvidal for the welterweight championship to headline UFC 261.

You can check out the injury below, but be warned, the footage is graphic.

