Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal had themselves quite a rivalry before they both took part in a fight at UFC 251 last summer. In the end, Masvidal did not have nearly enough time to prepare, which allowed Usman to take the fight with ease. A few months later, these two will be back in the Octagon again on Saturday night as they will duke it out in a rematch at UFC 261. This time around, both fighters had plenty of time to prepare and today, they took part in the ceremonial face-off.

These two fighters have been talking a whole lot of trash over these past few weeks and as you can see in some of the clips below, Usman had a good laugh while looking at Masvidal's BMF belt which is more of a novelty than anything else. Meanwhile, Masvidal claimed that should he win on Saturday, there will be a third fight between the two.

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Prior to this fight, Usman revealed in a profile with ESPN that he had an intense battle with COVID-19 last summer and that he lost 17 pounds as a result. The fighter even believed that he could die from the ordeal although now, he is back and in great shape.

Let us know who you believe will be taking this fight, in the comments below.