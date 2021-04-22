UFC 261
- SportsJoe Rogan's Reactions At UFC 261 Almost Stole The ShowUFC 261 provided plenty of jaw-dropping moments.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDaniel Cormier Confronts Jake Paul At UFC 261Daniel Cormier wasn't a fan of Jake Paul's disrespect.By Alexander Cole
- SportsColby Covington Belittles Kamaru Usman's Win At UFC 261Colby Covington is talking spicy following Usman's big win.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKamaru Usman Defeats Jorge Masvidal With 2nd-Round Knockout At UFC 261Kamaru Usman defeated Jorge Masvidal with a second-round knockout, Saturday night.By Cole Blake
- SportsChris Weidman Suffers Horrifying Leg Injury During Fight Against Uriah HallChris Weidman suffered a brutal leg injury during his fight against Uriah Hall.By Cole Blake
- SportsKamaru Usman & Jorge Masvidal Face-Off Ahead Of UFC 261Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal are about to engage in a massive rematch.By Alexander Cole