Chris Rivers Pays Tribute To Father Big Pun In "Sincerely Me" Video

Chris Rivers pays homage to his late father.

Chris Rivers' pedigree is well-documented. As the son of the late Big Pun, the rapper has been steadily carving out a lane to leave behind as big a mark as his legendary father did, and with the announcement of his Mello Music Group deal, Rivers pays proper tribute to Pun with the new clip for his "Sincerely Me" video as he recreates iconic videos of his father's career.

"'Sincerely Me' from the beginning was a letter to my father and an homage to him," Rivers writes of the new clip. "I thought to drive that message home with the video as well as give into the comparisons in embracing our similarities; it was great to remake some of his classic videos and pictures but with my own spin on it. I want him to know that we are here, we remember him and that a legacy is being carved in my steps and there's no better way to show all that at once with that subject matter tied to the video."

The video arrives as the first to spawn from his forthcoming G.I.T.U. (Greatest In The Universe) album.